How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (16-11) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Heat
- The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 2.0 more points than the Heat allow (104.0).
- When Cleveland totals more than 104.0 points, it is 10-5.
- Miami has a 14-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Heat score an average of 107.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up.
- Miami is 15-3 when it scores more than 102.2 points.
- Cleveland has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland has a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
- This season, Miami has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.0 points per game along with 7.6 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.1 per game.
- Duncan Robinson is the top shooter from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
L 109-108
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
L 112-104
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
W 115-92
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-106
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
W 117-103
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Pacers
W 113-104
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
L 124-102
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
L 105-90
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
W 113-104
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
W 118-92
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home