Dec 11, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives the ball around Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (16-11) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Heat

The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 2.0 more points than the Heat allow (104.0).

When Cleveland totals more than 104.0 points, it is 10-5.

Miami has a 14-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.

The Heat score an average of 107.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up.

Miami is 15-3 when it scores more than 102.2 points.

Cleveland has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland has a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

This season, Miami has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.0 points per game along with 7.6 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his scoring output.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.1 per game.

Duncan Robinson is the top shooter from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Jazz L 109-108 Home 12/6/2021 Bucks L 112-104 Away 12/8/2021 Bulls W 115-92 Home 12/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-106 Away 12/11/2021 Kings W 117-103 Home 12/13/2021 Heat - Home 12/15/2021 Rockets - Home 12/18/2021 Bucks - Away 12/19/2021 Hawks - Away 12/22/2021 Celtics - Away 12/26/2021 Raptors - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule