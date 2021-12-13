Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives the ball around Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives the ball around Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (16-11) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Heat

    • The 106.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 2.0 more points than the Heat allow (104.0).
    • When Cleveland totals more than 104.0 points, it is 10-5.
    • Miami has a 14-4 record when allowing fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Heat score an average of 107.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers give up.
    • Miami is 15-3 when it scores more than 102.2 points.
    • Cleveland has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.6 points.
    • This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
    • Cleveland has a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
    • The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
    • This season, Miami has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.0 points per game along with 7.6 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Cleveland steals leader is Garland, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.1 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson is the top shooter from deep for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    L 109-108

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-104

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    W 115-92

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-106

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-104

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    L 124-102

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 105-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-92

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

    1 minute ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy