Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (44-23) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Heat

Heat vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-7.5

210.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Cavaliers

  • The Heat record 109.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Miami has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 103.5 points.
  • When Cleveland allows fewer than 109.4 points, it is 35-10.
  • The Cavaliers' 106.9 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 104.7 the Heat allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.7 points, Cleveland is 25-11.
  • Miami is 31-6 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Heat are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
  • The Heat's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are the same that the Cavaliers average.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 11th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
  • Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.9 in each contest.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (21.0 per game) and assists (8.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Garland is consistent from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
