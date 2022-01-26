Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bucks
- The Bucks average 9.7 more points per game (112.0) than the Cavaliers give up (102.3).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 102.3 points, it is 27-9.
- When Cleveland gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 29-11.
- The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 108.2 the Bucks give up.
- Cleveland is 16-5 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Milwaukee has a 16-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 27-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cleveland has a 24-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland scores 19.7 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
- Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Raptors
L 103-96
Home
1/17/2022
Hawks
L 121-114
Away
1/19/2022
Grizzlies
W 126-114
Home
1/21/2022
Bulls
W 94-90
Home
1/22/2022
Kings
W 133-127
Home
1/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/1/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
2/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
W 107-102
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
W 114-107
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
L 117-104
Away
1/22/2022
Thunder
W 94-87
Home
1/24/2022
Knicks
W 95-93
Home
1/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/31/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
2/4/2022
Hornets
-
Away
2/6/2022
Pacers
-
Home