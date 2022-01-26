Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

The Bucks average 9.7 more points per game (112.0) than the Cavaliers give up (102.3).

When Milwaukee scores more than 102.3 points, it is 27-9.

When Cleveland gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 29-11.

The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 108.2 the Bucks give up.

Cleveland is 16-5 when it scores more than 108.2 points.

Milwaukee has a 16-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 27-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 24-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland scores 19.7 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.

Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Raptors L 103-96 Home 1/17/2022 Hawks L 121-114 Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies W 126-114 Home 1/21/2022 Bulls W 94-90 Home 1/22/2022 Kings W 133-127 Home 1/26/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/28/2022 Knicks - Home 1/30/2022 Nuggets - Home 2/1/2022 Wizards - Home 2/5/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 2/6/2022 Clippers - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule