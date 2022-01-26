Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) after winning three straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks average 9.7 more points per game (112.0) than the Cavaliers give up (102.3).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 102.3 points, it is 27-9.
  • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 29-11.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 108.2 the Bucks give up.
  • Cleveland is 16-5 when it scores more than 108.2 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 16-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has a 27-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has a 24-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 18.2 PPG.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland scores 19.7 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
  • Garland is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Raptors

L 103-96

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

L 121-114

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

W 126-114

Home

1/21/2022

Bulls

W 94-90

Home

1/22/2022

Kings

W 133-127

Home

1/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

2/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

W 107-102

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

L 117-104

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

W 94-87

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

W 95-93

Home

1/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/2/2022

Rockets

-

Away

2/4/2022

Hornets

-

Away

2/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
