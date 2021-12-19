Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (19-12) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-3
212.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers record 106.6 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow.
- When Cleveland puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 10-5.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 12-3.
- The Bucks' 110.7 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 101.5 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Cleveland is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.
- The Cavaliers average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Bucks grab per game (10.6).
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.0 points and distributing 7.4 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 16.9 points a contest.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.4 per game. He also records 17.3 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.6 per game.
How To Watch
