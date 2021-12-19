Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-12) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) after winning nine home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3 212.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers record 106.6 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Bucks allow.

When Cleveland puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 10-5.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 12-3.

The Bucks' 110.7 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 101.5 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together an 18-5 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.

Cleveland is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 15th.

The Cavaliers average 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Bucks grab per game (10.6).

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.0 points and distributing 7.4 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.0 boards per game while also scoring 16.9 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch