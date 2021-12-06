Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) aim to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bucks
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers
- The Bucks score 110.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers allow.
- Milwaukee has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 102.0 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 13-6.
- The Cavaliers put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bucks allow (106.4).
- Cleveland is 6-5 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.
- The Bucks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (10.6).
- The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.6 points and grabs 11.8 boards per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland averages 19.7 points and tacks on 7.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.9 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
- Garland is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
