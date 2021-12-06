Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) aim to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

    • The Bucks score 110.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Milwaukee has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 102.0 points.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 13-6.
    • The Cavaliers put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bucks allow (106.4).
    • Cleveland is 6-5 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Milwaukee is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.
    • The Bucks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (10.6).
    • The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.6 points and grabs 11.8 boards per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland averages 19.7 points and tacks on 7.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 11.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.9 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
    • Garland is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
