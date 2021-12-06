Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (15-9) aim to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8 -

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

The Bucks score 110.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers allow.

Milwaukee has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 102.0 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 13-6.

The Cavaliers put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bucks allow (106.4).

Cleveland is 6-5 when it scores more than 106.4 points.

Milwaukee is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 104.6 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

The Bucks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers pull down per game (10.6).

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 27.6 points and grabs 11.8 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch