Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -1.5 213 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

The 105.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

Cleveland has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 108.8 points.

Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Timberwolves' 107.8 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 102.0 points.

Cleveland's record is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank ninth.

The Cavaliers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.1 points a contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

