Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

    Cavaliers vs Timberwolves Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cavaliers

    -1.5

    213 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

    • The 105.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
    • Cleveland has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 108.8 points.
    • Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Timberwolves' 107.8 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 102.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • Minnesota has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 102.0 points.
    • Cleveland's record is 12-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank ninth.
    • The Cavaliers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 3.2 rebounds fewer than the Timberwolves.
    • The Timberwolves are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.1 points a contest.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.4 per game. He also records 19.0 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

