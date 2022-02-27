Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) hope to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves
- The Cavaliers record 5.5 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Timberwolves give up (112.1).
- Cleveland is 15-4 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
- Minnesota is 18-5 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 113.1 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 102.6 points, Minnesota is 29-19.
- Cleveland has a 36-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.1 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Cleveland is 26-10 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
- Minnesota is 23-10 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Pacers
W 120-113
Away
2/12/2022
76ers
L 103-93
Away
2/15/2022
Hawks
L 124-116
Away
2/24/2022
Pistons
L 106-103
Away
2/26/2022
Wizards
W 92-86
Home
2/28/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/4/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/6/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Heat
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Pacers
W 129-120
Away
2/15/2022
Hornets
W 126-120
Home
2/16/2022
Raptors
L 103-91
Home
2/24/2022
Grizzlies
W 119-114
Home
2/25/2022
76ers
L 133-102
Home
2/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/4/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
-
Home