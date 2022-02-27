Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) hope to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

  • The Cavaliers record 5.5 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Timberwolves give up (112.1).
  • Cleveland is 15-4 when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • Minnesota is 18-5 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 113.1 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 102.6 points, Minnesota is 29-19.
  • Cleveland has a 36-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.1 points.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland is 26-10 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Minnesota is 23-10 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Pacers

W 120-113

Away

2/12/2022

76ers

L 103-93

Away

2/15/2022

Hawks

L 124-116

Away

2/24/2022

Pistons

L 106-103

Away

2/26/2022

Wizards

W 92-86

Home

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/8/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Heat

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Pacers

W 129-120

Away

2/15/2022

Hornets

W 126-120

Home

2/16/2022

Raptors

L 103-91

Home

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

W 119-114

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

L 133-102

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
