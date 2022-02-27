Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) hope to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

The Cavaliers record 5.5 fewer points per game (106.6) than the Timberwolves give up (112.1).

Cleveland is 15-4 when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Minnesota is 18-5 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 113.1 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.6 points, Minnesota is 29-19.

Cleveland has a 36-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.1 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 26-10 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

Minnesota is 23-10 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 7.0 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Pacers W 120-113 Away 2/12/2022 76ers L 103-93 Away 2/15/2022 Hawks L 124-116 Away 2/24/2022 Pistons L 106-103 Away 2/26/2022 Wizards W 92-86 Home 2/28/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/2/2022 Hornets - Home 3/4/2022 76ers - Away 3/6/2022 Raptors - Home 3/8/2022 Pacers - Away 3/11/2022 Heat - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule