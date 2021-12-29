Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

The 107.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Pelicans give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 109.6 points, it is 11-4.

New Orleans has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pelicans' 105.0 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 101.4 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 10-9.

Cleveland is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.0 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Cavaliers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch