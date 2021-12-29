Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

    Cavaliers vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cavaliers

    -3.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

    • The 107.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Pelicans give up.
    • When Cleveland scores more than 109.6 points, it is 11-4.
    • New Orleans has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Pelicans' 105.0 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 101.4 the Cavaliers give up.
    • When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 10-9.
    • Cleveland is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
    • The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 2.0 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Cavaliers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram's points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pelicans' leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.6 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
    • Devonte' Graham is dependable from distance and leads the Pelicans with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

