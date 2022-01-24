Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (23-24) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, January 24, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

  • The Cavaliers score just 2.7 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks give up (104.5).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 104.5 points, it is 21-7.
  • New York is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Knicks' 104.1 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • New York is 18-10 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
  • Cleveland has a 22-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.1 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
  • Cleveland has a 24-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
  • This season, New York has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 19.8 points per game to go with 8.1 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 11.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

W 114-109

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

W 107-102

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

L 117-104

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

W 94-87

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/2/2022

Rockets

-

Away

2/4/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Hawks

W 117-108

Away

1/17/2022

Hornets

L 97-87

Home

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

L 112-110

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

L 102-91

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

W 110-102

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/26/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/2/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
24
2022

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

