How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (23-24) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, January 24, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- The Cavaliers score just 2.7 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks give up (104.5).
- When Cleveland scores more than 104.5 points, it is 21-7.
- New York is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Knicks' 104.1 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- New York is 18-10 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
- Cleveland has a 22-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.1 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
- Cleveland has a 24-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- This season, New York has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 19.8 points per game to go with 8.1 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 11.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
W 114-109
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
W 107-102
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
W 114-107
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
L 117-104
Away
1/22/2022
Thunder
W 94-87
Home
1/24/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/31/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
2/4/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Hawks
W 117-108
Away
1/17/2022
Hornets
L 97-87
Home
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
L 112-110
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
L 102-91
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
W 110-102
Home
1/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/26/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/28/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/31/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/2/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away