The New York Knicks (23-24) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, January 24, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The Cavaliers score just 2.7 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks give up (104.5).

When Cleveland scores more than 104.5 points, it is 21-7.

New York is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.

The Knicks' 104.1 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

New York is 18-10 when it scores more than 102.5 points.

Cleveland has a 22-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.1 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.

Cleveland has a 24-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

This season, New York has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 19.8 points per game to go with 8.1 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 11.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 2.7 made threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2022 Spurs W 114-109 Away 1/15/2022 Thunder W 107-102 Away 1/17/2022 Nets W 114-107 Home 1/19/2022 Bulls L 117-104 Away 1/22/2022 Thunder W 94-87 Home 1/24/2022 Knicks - Home 1/26/2022 Bucks - Home 1/30/2022 Pistons - Away 1/31/2022 Pelicans - Home 2/2/2022 Rockets - Away 2/4/2022 Hornets - Away

