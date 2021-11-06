Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- The 113.0 points per game the Knicks record are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.5).
- When New York puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Cleveland is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 104.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 109.0 the Knicks allow.
- Cleveland has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.
- New York's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Knicks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 22nd.
- The Knicks average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Cavaliers grab.
- The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Kemba Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 16.8 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his statistics.
- Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.4 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland has the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
- Cedi Osman is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
