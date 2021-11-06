Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

The 113.0 points per game the Knicks record are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.5).

When New York puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 5-0.

Cleveland is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.

The Cavaliers score an average of 104.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 109.0 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.

New York's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.

The Knicks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 22nd.

The Knicks average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Cavaliers grab.

The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Kemba Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch