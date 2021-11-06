Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

    • The 113.0 points per game the Knicks record are 8.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.5).
    • When New York puts up more than 104.5 points, it is 5-0.
    • Cleveland is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.
    • The Cavaliers score an average of 104.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 109.0 the Knicks allow.
    • Cleveland has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.
    • New York's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Knicks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 22nd.
    • The Knicks average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Cavaliers grab.
    • The Knicks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who puts up 21.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Kemba Walker and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 16.8 points per game. He also adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.4 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland has the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Cedi Osman is consistent from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard John Konchar (46) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy