Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (34-43) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

The Knicks record just 1.6 more points per game (106.4) than the Cavaliers give up (104.8).

When New York puts up more than 104.8 points, it is 24-20.

Cleveland has a 32-9 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Cavaliers average only 0.2 more points per game (107.2) than the Knicks give up to opponents (107.0).

Cleveland has put together a 23-12 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

New York's record is 28-9 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Knicks average 11.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Cavaliers by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 20.1 points, 10.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch