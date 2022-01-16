Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers record only 0.2 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Thunder give up (107.7).

Cleveland has a 16-6 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-12.

The Thunder score just 1.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).

Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.4 points.

Cleveland has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.

The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.

The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.2).

The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 boards per game while also scoring 16.8 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch