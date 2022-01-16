Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-5

208.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers record only 0.2 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Thunder give up (107.7).
  • Cleveland has a 16-6 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
  • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-12.
  • The Thunder score just 1.6 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
  • Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
  • Cleveland has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
  • The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Thunder pull down per game (10.2).
  • The Thunder are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.5 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 boards per game while also scoring 16.8 points a contest.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and tacks on 5.3 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

