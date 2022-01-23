How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Thunder
- The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Thunder give up.
- Cleveland is 16-5 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Oklahoma City is 10-14 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Thunder's 100.6 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 102.8 the Cavaliers give up.
- Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.8 points.
- Cleveland has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Cleveland is 22-6 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City has compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 8.0 assists per game.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.9 boards per game in addition to his 16.3 PPG average.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has averaged 7.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and tacks on 5.4 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
W 111-91
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
W 114-109
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
W 107-102
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
W 114-107
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
L 117-104
Away
1/22/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/24/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/31/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/2/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Nets
W 130-109
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-102
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
L 104-102
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
L 118-96
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
L 121-98
Away
1/22/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/24/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
2/4/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away