The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Thunder give up.

Cleveland is 16-5 when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Oklahoma City is 10-14 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Thunder's 100.6 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 102.8 the Cavaliers give up.

Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.8 points.

Cleveland has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 22-6 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City has compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 8.0 assists per game.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.9 boards per game in addition to his 16.3 PPG average.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has averaged 7.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and tacks on 5.4 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Jazz W 111-91 Away 1/14/2022 Spurs W 114-109 Away 1/15/2022 Thunder W 107-102 Away 1/17/2022 Nets W 114-107 Home 1/19/2022 Bulls L 117-104 Away 1/22/2022 Thunder - Home 1/24/2022 Knicks - Home 1/26/2022 Bucks - Home 1/30/2022 Pistons - Away 1/31/2022 Pelicans - Home 2/2/2022 Rockets - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule