Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-31) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Thunder

  • The 107.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are the same as the Thunder give up.
  • Cleveland is 16-5 when scoring more than 108.1 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-14 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Thunder's 100.6 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 102.8 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it scores more than 102.8 points.
  • Cleveland has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.6 points.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Cleveland is 22-6 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Thunder are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oklahoma City has compiled an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.8 points and distributes 8.0 assists per game.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.9 boards per game in addition to his 16.3 PPG average.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.7 rebounds and tacks on 5.4 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

W 111-91

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

W 114-109

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

W 107-102

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

L 117-104

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/2/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Nets

W 130-109

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-102

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

L 104-102

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

L 118-96

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

L 121-98

Away

1/22/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/24/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

2/4/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

1 minute ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount

1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Atlas

16 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy