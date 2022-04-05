How to Watch Cavaliers at Magic

The Cavaliers look to get back on track against the Magic on Tuesday.

After a monster start to the season, the Cavaliers (43-36) are trying to avoid the play-in tournament as the regular season comes to a close. They take on the Magic (20-59), who are on a six-game losing streak and have clinched the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland snuck out with a 107-101 win the last time these two teams played a week ago behind 25 points and 12 assists from Darius Garland.

In that last game, Garland paced the offense and showed why he was an All-Star this season. Lauri Markkanen (20 points) and Kevin Love (19 points and seven rebounds) stepped up with Jarrett Allen still on the mend.

They really locked in on defense and did not allow a single player from Orlando to take control, with Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

At this point Orlando is already counting lottery balls as one of the bottom four teams guaranteed, which all have the same odds for the first overall pick

For Cleveland, it has three games left. First it's Orlando on the road, followed by the Nets on the road and at home against the Bucks. The Cavs are 1.5 games behind the Bulls in the Central Division and the Raptors in the standings. If they win out they put all the pressure on those teams to avoid the play-in and keep themselves in the No. 7 seed.

Regional restrictions may apply.