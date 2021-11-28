Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The Magic have also lost five games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

    • The Cavaliers put up 102.9 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Magic allow.
    • Cleveland is 2-4 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
    • Orlando is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 102.9 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 100.2 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
    • Cleveland is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • In games Cleveland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
    • The Magic's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
    • Orlando is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.2 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
    • Cedi Osman makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony scores 19.6 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.0 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Anthony makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Anthony (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    L 98-92

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    L 109-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-89

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    L 117-112

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    L 120-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    L 115-113

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    L 106-99

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 123-88

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

