Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The Magic have also lost five games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

The Cavaliers put up 102.9 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Magic allow.

Cleveland is 2-4 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Orlando is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 102.9 points.

The Magic put up an average of 100.2 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.

Cleveland is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Magic's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Orlando is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.2 points and distributing 6.8 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.

Cedi Osman makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony scores 19.6 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.0 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Anthony makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Anthony (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Celtics L 98-92 Home 11/17/2021 Nets L 109-99 Away 11/18/2021 Warriors L 104-89 Home 11/22/2021 Nets L 117-112 Home 11/24/2021 Suns L 120-115 Home 11/27/2021 Magic - Home 11/29/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/1/2021 Heat - Away 12/3/2021 Wizards - Away 12/5/2021 Jazz - Home 12/6/2021 Bucks - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule