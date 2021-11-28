How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The Magic have also lost five games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic
- The Cavaliers put up 102.9 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 111.2 the Magic allow.
- Cleveland is 2-4 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- Orlando is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 102.9 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 100.2 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 103.5 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
- Cleveland is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 100.2 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Magic's 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Orlando is 1-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.2 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
- Cedi Osman makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony scores 19.6 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.0 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Anthony makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Anthony (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Celtics
L 98-92
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
L 109-99
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
L 104-89
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
L 117-112
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
L 120-115
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Nets
L 115-113
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
L 117-108
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
L 123-92
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
L 106-99
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
L 123-88
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/3/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kings
-
Away