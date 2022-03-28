Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) passes the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-55) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

  • The Cavaliers put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Magic allow (111.9).
  • Cleveland is 19-10 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Magic score just 0.5 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (104.7).
  • Orlando is 14-25 when it scores more than 104.7 points.
  • Cleveland is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
  • Cleveland has a 29-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • Orlando is 11-13 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 8.6 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.1 points a contest.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Nuggets

W 119-116

Home

3/19/2022

Pistons

W 113-109

Home

3/21/2022

Lakers

L 131-120

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

L 117-104

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

L 98-94

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/17/2022

Pistons

L 134-120

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

W 90-85

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

W 94-90

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

L 118-102

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

L 114-110

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

-

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/7/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
