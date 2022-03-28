Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) passes the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-55) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic

The Cavaliers put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Magic allow (111.9).

Cleveland is 19-10 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Orlando is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.

The Magic score just 0.5 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (104.7).

Orlando is 14-25 when it scores more than 104.7 points.

Cleveland is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland has a 29-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Orlando is 11-13 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 8.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.1 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.

Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Nuggets W 119-116 Home 3/19/2022 Pistons W 113-109 Home 3/21/2022 Lakers L 131-120 Home 3/24/2022 Raptors L 117-104 Away 3/26/2022 Bulls L 98-94 Home 3/28/2022 Magic - Home 3/30/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/31/2022 Hawks - Away 4/2/2022 Knicks - Away 4/3/2022 76ers - Home 4/5/2022 Magic - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule