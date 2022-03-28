Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-55) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Magic
- The Cavaliers put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Magic allow (111.9).
- Cleveland is 19-10 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando is 15-15 when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Magic score just 0.5 fewer points per game (104.2) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (104.7).
- Orlando is 14-25 when it scores more than 104.7 points.
- Cleveland is 30-8 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland has a 29-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- Orlando is 11-13 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 8.6 assists.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.1 points a contest.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (16.9 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Nuggets
W 119-116
Home
3/19/2022
Pistons
W 113-109
Home
3/21/2022
Lakers
L 131-120
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
L 117-104
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
L 98-94
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/3/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/17/2022
Pistons
L 134-120
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
W 90-85
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
W 94-90
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
L 118-102
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
L 114-110
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/5/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/7/2022
Hornets
-
Away