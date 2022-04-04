Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-58) hope to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Magic

Cavaliers vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-8.5

-

Key Stats for Magic vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers average 107.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic give up.
  • Cleveland is 20-11 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando has a 15-17 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 105.1 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 14-23 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
  • Cleveland has a 30-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
  • The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 8.6 assists.
  • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy