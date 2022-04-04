Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-58) hope to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-8.5
-
Key Stats for Magic vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers average 107.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic give up.
- Cleveland is 20-11 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando has a 15-17 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 105.1 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 14-23 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Cleveland has a 30-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
- The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 8.6 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (16.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).
How To Watch
April
5
2022
Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)