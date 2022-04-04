Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-58) hope to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -8.5 -

Key Stats for Magic vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers average 107.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic give up.

Cleveland is 20-11 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Orlando has a 15-17 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 105.1 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Orlando is 14-23 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Cleveland has a 30-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 8.6 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch