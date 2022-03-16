Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-26) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

The 108.5 points per game the 76ers record are only 4.7 more points than the Cavaliers allow (103.8).

Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when putting up more than 103.8 points.

Cleveland has a 33-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Cavaliers' 106.9 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Cleveland is 23-9.

Philadelphia is 28-7 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has a 35-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Cleveland is 29-13 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.9 points and pulls down 11.3 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 17.3 PPG scoring average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland's points (21.2 per game) and assists (8.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.1 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.7 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Heat L 99-82 Away 3/7/2022 Bulls W 121-106 Home 3/10/2022 Nets L 129-100 Home 3/13/2022 Magic W 116-114 Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets L 114-110 Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/20/2022 Raptors - Home 3/21/2022 Heat - Home 3/23/2022 Lakers - Away 3/25/2022 Clippers - Away

