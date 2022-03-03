Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots the ball beside Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) hope to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

The 108.2 points per game the 76ers put up are 5.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.7).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 102.7 points, it is 33-9.

Cleveland is 32-8 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 106.6 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.0 points, Cleveland is 21-8.

Philadelphia has a 27-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.

The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 12th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 29.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 16.9 points per contest.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch