Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots the ball beside Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots the ball beside Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) hope to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

  • The 108.2 points per game the 76ers put up are 5.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.7).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 102.7 points, it is 33-9.
  • Cleveland is 32-8 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 106.6 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.0 points, Cleveland is 21-8.
  • Philadelphia has a 27-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 12th.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.
  • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 29.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 16.9 points per contest.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (19.9 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 15.9 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is dependable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy