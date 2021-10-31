Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (1-3) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Suns

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10 216 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Cavaliers

Last year, the Suns scored 115.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers allowed.

Phoenix had a 34-6 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Cleveland went 19-23 last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up to opponents.

Cleveland put together a 14-8 record last season in games it scored more than 109.5 points.

Phoenix had a 26-2 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.

The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Suns finished 22nd.

The Suns averaged 8.7 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 28th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.

Jae Crowder made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Paul averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Ayton compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch