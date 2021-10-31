Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (1-3) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Suns

    Suns vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -10

    216 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Cavaliers

    • Last year, the Suns scored 115.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers allowed.
    • Phoenix had a 34-6 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
    • Cleveland went 19-23 last season when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers scored an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Suns gave up to opponents.
    • Cleveland put together a 14-8 record last season in games it scored more than 109.5 points.
    • Phoenix had a 26-2 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Suns finished 22nd.
    • The Suns averaged 8.7 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
    • The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 28th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.
    • Jae Crowder made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Ayton compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton puts up 18.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
    • Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 13.0 points and 1.3 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ricky Rubio holds the top spot for assists with 7.2 per game, adding 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Rubio makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals and blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
