How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (14-3) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Suns
- The 111.8 points per game the Suns record are 9.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.6).
- When Phoenix scores more than 102.6 points, it is 12-2.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 9-5.
- The Cavaliers' 102.3 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 104.8 the Suns allow.
- Cleveland has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Phoenix has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Suns make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Phoenix has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- Cleveland is 5-3 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.3 in each contest.
- Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland racks up 18.2 points and adds 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.6 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Timberwolves
W 99-96
Away
11/17/2021
Mavericks
W 105-98
Home
11/19/2021
Mavericks
W 112-104
Home
11/21/2021
Nuggets
W 126-97
Home
11/22/2021
Spurs
W 115-111
Away
11/24/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/27/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/2/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Celtics
W 91-89
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
L 98-92
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
L 109-99
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
L 104-89
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
L 117-112
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
-
Home