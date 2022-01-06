Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers
- The Trail Blazers score 6.4 more points per game (109.0) than the Cavaliers allow (102.6).
- Portland is 14-17 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
- Cleveland is 19-5 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Cavaliers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.2).
- Cleveland has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
- Portland is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.
- The Trail Blazers grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).
- The Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 17th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
- Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 10.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.1 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Kevin Love is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Live Stream: FUBOTV