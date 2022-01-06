Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

  • The Trail Blazers score 6.4 more points per game (109.0) than the Cavaliers allow (102.6).
  • Portland is 14-17 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
  • Cleveland is 19-5 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (113.2).
  • Cleveland has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
  • Portland is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 10th.
  • The Trail Blazers grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).
  • The Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 17th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
  • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
  • Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.1 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kevin Love is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
  • Ricky Rubio (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

22 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a press conference following the loss to the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

24 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket and is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

25 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

26 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy