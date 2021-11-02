Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers
- The 103.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.1).
- When Cleveland totals more than 110.1 points, it is 1-2.
- Portland is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Trail Blazers score 7.0 more points per game (112.0) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (105.0).
- Portland has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Cleveland has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- This season, Portland has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Collin Sexton, who averages 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, averaging 9.9 per game, while Darius Garland leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Cedi Osman, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 23.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up a stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 12.0 points and 1.9 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard has the top spot for assists with 8.6 per game, adding 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
- McCollum hits 4.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is McCollum with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Nuggets
W 99-87
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
W 92-79
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
L 113-101
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
L 101-92
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
W 113-110
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Clippers
L 116-86
Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
W 116-96
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
W 111-92
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
L 125-113
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
L 113-103
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
-
Away