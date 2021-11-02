Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

The 103.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.1).

When Cleveland totals more than 110.1 points, it is 1-2.

Portland is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.

The Trail Blazers score 7.0 more points per game (112.0) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (105.0).

Portland has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 105.0 points.

Cleveland has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

This season, Portland has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Collin Sexton, who averages 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, averaging 9.9 per game, while Darius Garland leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Cedi Osman, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 23.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up a stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 12.0 points and 1.9 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damian Lillard has the top spot for assists with 8.6 per game, adding 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.

McCollum hits 4.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Portland's leader in steals and blocks is McCollum with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Nuggets W 99-87 Away 10/27/2021 Clippers W 92-79 Away 10/29/2021 Lakers L 113-101 Away 10/30/2021 Suns L 101-92 Away 11/1/2021 Hornets W 113-110 Away 11/3/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/5/2021 Raptors - Away 11/7/2021 Knicks - Away 11/10/2021 Wizards - Home 11/12/2021 Pistons - Home 11/13/2021 Celtics - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule