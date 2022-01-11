Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Moda Center. The Cavaliers won 114-101. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-26) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Kings

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cavaliers

-5.5

219.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers record 6.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Kings give up (113.7).
  • Cleveland has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.
  • Sacramento has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Kings score an average of 109.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 102.4 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Sacramento is 15-11 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
  • Cleveland has a 20-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
  • The Cavaliers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Kings average (10.4).
  • The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.6 points per game to go with 7.2 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.7 boards in each contest while scoring 16.8 points per game.
  • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 20.9 points per game. He also tacks on 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Sacramento's leader in rebounds is Harrison Barnes with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyrese Haliburton with 6.9 per game.
  • Buddy Hield is consistent from distance and leads the Kings with 3.5 made threes per game.
  • Haliburton is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.7 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

