Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (11-15) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Kings

The Cavaliers put up 105.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow.

When Cleveland scores more than 113.9 points, it is 5-2.

Sacramento has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.

The Kings score an average of 111.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow.

Sacramento has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.

Cleveland is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

This season, Sacramento has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 7.4 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scores 21.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.

The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Buddy Hield makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Haliburton (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Wizards W 116-101 Away 12/5/2021 Jazz L 109-108 Home 12/6/2021 Bucks L 112-104 Away 12/8/2021 Bulls W 115-92 Home 12/10/2021 Timberwolves W 123-106 Away 12/11/2021 Kings - Home 12/13/2021 Heat - Home 12/15/2021 Rockets - Home 12/18/2021 Bucks - Away 12/19/2021 Hawks - Away 12/22/2021 Celtics - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule