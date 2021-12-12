Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (11-15) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Kings

    • The Cavaliers put up 105.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow.
    • When Cleveland scores more than 113.9 points, it is 5-2.
    • Sacramento has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Kings score an average of 111.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Sacramento has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.
    • Cleveland is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Cleveland has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Kings have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
    • This season, Sacramento has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 7.4 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scores 21.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
    • The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
    • Buddy Hield makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Haliburton (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-101

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    L 109-108

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-104

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    W 115-92

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-106

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    L 117-92

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    W 142-130

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 124-123

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (in yellow and black) celebrates on the team bench with his teammates during the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shot in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey

    1 minute ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Clara at California

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy