Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (11-15) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Kings
- The Cavaliers put up 105.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow.
- When Cleveland scores more than 113.9 points, it is 5-2.
- Sacramento has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Kings score an average of 111.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- Sacramento has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 102.2 points.
- Cleveland is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Cleveland has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- This season, Sacramento has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.3% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 7.4 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scores 21.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Kings.
- The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Richaun Holmes with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 5.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Buddy Hield makes 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
- Haliburton (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
W 116-101
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
L 109-108
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
L 112-104
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
W 115-92
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-106
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
-
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Lakers
L 117-92
Home
12/1/2021
Clippers
W 124-115
Away
12/4/2021
Clippers
W 104-99
Home
12/8/2021
Magic
W 142-130
Home
12/10/2021
Hornets
L 124-123
Away
12/11/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/13/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/15/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/17/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/19/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/20/2021
Warriors
-
Away