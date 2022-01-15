Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (15-26) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Spurs
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers average 107.3 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 111.3 the Spurs allow.
- Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- San Antonio is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Spurs' 110.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 11-19 when it scores more than 102.2 points.
- Cleveland is 24-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.
- The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Spurs.
- The Cavaliers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank fifth.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.1 points per game to go with 7.6 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.7 points per game.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (18.8 per game) and assists (8.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.4 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.4 per game.
