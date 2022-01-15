Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 12, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) go after a loose ball during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (15-26) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -3.5 220 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers average 107.3 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 111.3 the Spurs allow.

Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

San Antonio is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Spurs' 110.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 102.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 11-19 when it scores more than 102.2 points.

Cleveland is 24-10 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.

The Cavaliers average 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Spurs.

The Cavaliers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank fifth.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.1 points per game to go with 7.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.7 points per game.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch