Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (6-3) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Raptors average just 0.4 more points per game (105.3) than the Cavaliers allow (104.9).

When Toronto puts up more than 104.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cleveland is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 105.3 points.

The Cavaliers' 104.2 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 100.2 the Raptors give up.

Cleveland is 3-3 when it scores more than 100.2 points.

Toronto is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.

The Raptors average 13.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Cavaliers by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors are the best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 11th.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.2 assists per game.

Anunoby leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch