Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (6-3) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

    • The Raptors average just 0.4 more points per game (105.3) than the Cavaliers allow (104.9).
    • When Toronto puts up more than 104.9 points, it is 5-1.
    • Cleveland is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 105.3 points.
    • The Cavaliers' 104.2 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 100.2 the Raptors give up.
    • Cleveland is 3-3 when it scores more than 100.2 points.
    • Toronto is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 104.2 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at eighth.
    • The Raptors average 13.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Cavaliers by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • The Raptors are the best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 11th.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 20.3 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Toronto's leading rebounder is Scottie Barnes averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 7.2 assists per game.
    • Anunoby leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Cleveland's leader in rebounds is Jarrett Allen with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Garland with 7.9 per game.
    • Cedi Osman is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Ricky Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
