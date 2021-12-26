Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

    • The 106.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 1.6 more points than the Raptors allow (105.2).
    • Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 105.2 points.
    • When Toronto gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 11-5.
    • The Raptors score an average of 106.4 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 101.4 the Cavaliers give up.
    • Toronto has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 101.4 points.
    • Cleveland is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 106.4 points.
    • The Cavaliers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • Cleveland is 14-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
    • This season, Toronto has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.4 points per game along with 7.3 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
    • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    W 105-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-89

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    W 119-90

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    L 110-109

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 90-87

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    W 124-101

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    L 131-129

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    W 119-100

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

