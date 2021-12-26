Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- The 106.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 1.6 more points than the Raptors allow (105.2).
- Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 105.2 points.
- When Toronto gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 11-5.
- The Raptors score an average of 106.4 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 101.4 the Cavaliers give up.
- Toronto has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 101.4 points.
- Cleveland is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Cavaliers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Cleveland is 14-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- This season, Toronto has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.4 points per game along with 7.3 assists.
- Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
- Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Kings
W 117-103
Home
12/13/2021
Heat
W 105-94
Home
12/15/2021
Rockets
W 124-89
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
W 119-90
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
L 111-101
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Thunder
L 110-109
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
W 90-87
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
W 124-101
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
L 131-129
Away
12/18/2021
Warriors
W 119-100
Home
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/28/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Clippers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/4/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/5/2022
Bucks
-
Away