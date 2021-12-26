Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The 106.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 1.6 more points than the Raptors allow (105.2).

Cleveland has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 105.2 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 106.8 points, it is 11-5.

The Raptors score an average of 106.4 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 101.4 the Cavaliers give up.

Toronto has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 101.4 points.

Cleveland is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 106.4 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Cleveland is 14-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

This season, Toronto has an 8-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 19.4 points per game along with 7.3 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Rubio leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Gary Trent Jr. (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Kings W 117-103 Home 12/13/2021 Heat W 105-94 Home 12/15/2021 Rockets W 124-89 Home 12/18/2021 Bucks W 119-90 Away 12/22/2021 Celtics L 111-101 Away 12/26/2021 Raptors - Home 12/28/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/30/2021 Wizards - Away 12/31/2021 Hawks - Home 1/2/2022 Pacers - Home 1/4/2022 Grizzlies - Home

