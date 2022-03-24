Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (40-32) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -5 215 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Raptors record 108.7 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 104.6 the Cavaliers give up.

Toronto has a 32-11 record when putting up more than 104.6 points.

When Cleveland gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 33-9.

The Cavaliers put up only 0.1 more points per game (107.4) than the Raptors give up (107.3).

Cleveland is 23-11 when it scores more than 107.3 points.

Toronto is 26-11 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 10th.

The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Cavaliers by 3.2 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.0 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.

Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 21.0 PPG scoring average.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch