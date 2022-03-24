Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (40-32) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-5

215 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Cavaliers

  • The Raptors record 108.7 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 104.6 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Toronto has a 32-11 record when putting up more than 104.6 points.
  • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 33-9.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 0.1 more points per game (107.4) than the Raptors give up (107.3).
  • Cleveland is 23-11 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Toronto is 26-11 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 10th.
  • The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Cavaliers by 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors leader in points and rebounds is Pascal Siakam, who scores 22.0 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
  • Toronto's best passer is Fred VanVleet, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 21.0 PPG scoring average.
  • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (21.4 per game) and assists (8.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 16.1 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

