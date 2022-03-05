Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (34-28) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The Cavaliers average only 0.9 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Raptors give up (107.4).

When Cleveland puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 19-9.

Toronto is 22-10 when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 103.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 28-11 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.

Cleveland has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland has a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Toronto has put together a 22-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 20.5 points per game to go with 7.9 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averages 21.4 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.

Pascal Siakam is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 21.2 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game.

VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 4.0 made threes per game.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Pistons L 106-103 Away 2/26/2022 Wizards W 92-86 Home 2/28/2022 Timberwolves L 127-122 Home 3/2/2022 Hornets L 119-98 Home 3/4/2022 76ers L 125-119 Away 3/6/2022 Raptors - Home 3/8/2022 Pacers - Away 3/11/2022 Heat - Away 3/12/2022 Bulls - Away 3/14/2022 Clippers - Home 3/16/2022 76ers - Home

