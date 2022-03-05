How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (34-28) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- The Cavaliers average only 0.9 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Raptors give up (107.4).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 19-9.
- Toronto is 22-10 when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 108.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 103.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Toronto has put together a 28-11 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.
- Cleveland has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland has a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- Toronto has put together a 22-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 20.5 points per game to go with 7.9 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet averages 21.4 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Pascal Siakam is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 21.2 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game.
- VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 4.0 made threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Pistons
L 106-103
Away
2/26/2022
Wizards
W 92-86
Home
2/28/2022
Timberwolves
L 127-122
Home
3/2/2022
Hornets
L 119-98
Home
3/4/2022
76ers
L 125-119
Away
3/6/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/14/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/16/2022
76ers
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Hawks
L 127-100
Away
2/28/2022
Nets
W 133-97
Away
3/1/2022
Nets
W 109-108
Home
3/3/2022
Pistons
L 108-106
Home
3/4/2022
Magic
L 103-97
Home
3/6/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/11/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/12/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/16/2022
Clippers
-
Away