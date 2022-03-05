Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (34-28) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

  • The Cavaliers average only 0.9 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Raptors give up (107.4).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 19-9.
  • Toronto is 22-10 when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 108.6 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 103.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • Toronto has put together a 28-11 record in games it scores more than 103.0 points.
  • Cleveland has a 32-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
  • Cleveland has a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • Toronto has put together a 22-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who scores 20.5 points per game to go with 7.9 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.3 points per game.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Fred VanVleet averages 21.4 points and adds 6.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Pascal Siakam is at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 21.2 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game.
  • VanVleet is reliable from deep and leads the Raptors with 4.0 made threes per game.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Pistons

L 106-103

Away

2/26/2022

Wizards

W 92-86

Home

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

L 127-122

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

L 119-98

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

L 125-119

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/8/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/16/2022

76ers

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Hawks

L 127-100

Away

2/28/2022

Nets

W 133-97

Away

3/1/2022

Nets

W 109-108

Home

3/3/2022

Pistons

L 108-106

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

L 103-97

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
