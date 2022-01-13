Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (28-13) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-18) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Jazz vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-5.5

222 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Cavaliers

  • The 115.7 points per game the Jazz record are 13.2 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.5).
  • Utah has a 28-9 record when putting up more than 102.5 points.
  • Cleveland is 23-13 when allowing fewer than 115.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 107.5 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.5 points, Cleveland is 14-6.
  • Utah's record is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Jazz are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 12th.
  • The Jazz pull down 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 more rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.1).
  • The Jazz are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 18th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland averages enough points (19.4 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.9 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17454498
NBA

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
