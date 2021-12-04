Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams meet when the Utah Jazz (15-7) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET. The Jazz will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Cavaliers, winners of four straight. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz average 12.5 more points per game (114.2) than the Cavaliers give up (101.7).
    • Utah has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 101.7 points.
    • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 13-6.
    • The Cavaliers put up an average of 104.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 104.6 the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 104.6 points, Cleveland is 7-4.
    • Utah has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.4 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
    • Utah is 12-4 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
    • This season, Cleveland has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.4 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland's points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.9 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.9 per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 110-104

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    L 98-97

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 127-105

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 129-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    W 137-130

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    L 120-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    W 105-92

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 114-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    W 111-85

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-101

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

