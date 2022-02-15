How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

The Cavaliers and the Hawks have split their first two games this season, with Tuesday's contest serving as the tiebreaker.

The Cavaliers (35–22) continue to be the surprise of the NBA this season, with first time All-Stars, a Rookie of the Year candidate and the possibility of hosting a playoff series still up for grabs.

The Hawks (26–30) envisioned a similar season for themselves coming off a run to the Eastern Conference finals last year. Instead, it has been a bumpy ride for Atlanta.

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Cleveland got a big win over the Pacers, 120–113, fueled by Caris LaVert, who had 22 points and five assists against his former team.

Cleveland and Atlanta have played two close, hard-fought games already this season.

Cleveland won very early in the season on the back of a strong third quarter and six players scored in double-figures. Atlanta got a win against a shorthanded Cleveland team to close out 2021 behind a massive third quarter.

Trae Young is pacing the Hawks with 29 points and nine assists per game, while rookie Evan Mobley is averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

This season, Atlanta has been defined by its inconsistency. The Hawks have two seven-game winning streaks, but haven't been able to keep that success going.

Atlanta has won four of its last five games, and Cleveland has won four of its last five games as well.

