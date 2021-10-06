    • October 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cavaliers meet the the Hawks in more NBA preseason action.
    Author:

    Both the Hawks and the Cavaliers were run out of the building in their preseason openers on the road. The difference between the two? The Hawks let their starters break a sweat then pulled them while the Cavaliers played what was likely their regular-season rotation. Even Kevin Love made a cameo, knocking down two threes off the bench.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks:

    Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers took a beating to open up their preseason, but growing pains are important for young talents like Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro.

    Obviously, the preseason is not the arbiter of how a season is going to play out, but after four quarters the Cavaliers have laid out the gauntlet to the rest of the NBA for being the worst team in the NBA this season.

    The Cavaliers rolled out the starting line-up of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, rookie Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. All played 22-plus minutes.  

    The Hawks are testing out some of their new faces, giving Delon Wright 20 minutes, Jahlil Okafor 13 minutes and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot 12 minutes to acclimate them to the roster. 

    The Hawks do not need to stress Trae Young and the other starters in the preseason. After last year, they have significantly loftier goals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

