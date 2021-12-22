How to Watch Cavaliers at Celtics

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cavaliers and Celtics are set to square off in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.
    With the 2021-22 NBA season continuing forward on Wednesday night, there will be plenty of good games for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 spreading through the league like wildfire, the NBA continues to push forward. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Cavaliers hitting the road to take on the Celtics.

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to tonight's matchup, the Cavaliers opened up the year with an impressive 19-12 record. They have looked the part of a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. No one expected them to be playing this well, but they continue to prove that they aren't a fluke.

    On the other side of the court, the Celtics have had a rough start to the season. Boston is just 15-16 and needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together to get back on track. Last time out, the Celtics ended up losing to the 76ers by a final score of 108-103.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom on their rosters. While the Cavs have a better record right now, the Celtics are still expected to figure things out. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out with the big win.

