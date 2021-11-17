How to Watch Cavaliers at Nets

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cavaliers traded wins with the Celtics and now start a stretch of their season without two key starters tonight.
    Author:

    Injuries and health and safety Protocols are threatening to stall the Cavaliers' (9-6) electric start to the season. Cleveland is taking on the Nets (10-4) who are playing on a back-to-back after losing to the Warriors. 

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kevin Durant scored 19 points (on 19 shots) in the defeat:

    It has been an interesting start for the Nets this year. They are 10-4, but seven of those wins have come against under .500 teams while all four losses have come against playoff-caliber teams.

    James Harden has been the target of criticism lately, but he is averaging 19.8 points, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds on 43-39-86 splits. One area he has struggled in is protecting the ball, averaging 4.9 turnovers per game, but that has been roughly his career average for six straight seasons (425 games).

    The Nets will still be without Kyrie Irving (not with team) and list Nicolas Claxton (illness), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) listed as out as well.

    The Cavaliers have rookie Evan Mobley (knee) and Collin Sexton (knee) listed as out, with Jarrett Allen (illness), Kevin Love (health and safety) and Lauri Markkanen (health and safety) listed as day-to-day.

    If the Cavaliers players that are listed as injured or day-to-day do not play tonight, they will be without five of their top eight scorers, their top four rebounders and five of their top nine rotation players overall in minutes.

    For the foreseeable future, the Cavaliers will have to see if their rag-tag group of young players can keep their heads above water.

