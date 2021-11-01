How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

Two of the more surprising teams in the Eastern Conference face off Monday when the Hornets host the Cavaliers in Charlotte.

The Cavaliers (3–4) enter Monday's game against the Hornets (5–2) in Charlotte looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers have had a chance to win in every game this season, as they are playing a more competitive brand of basketball after three straight seasons of rough play.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points and nine rebounds in Charlotte's 125–113 win against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Also for the Hornets, Miles Bridges is averaging career-highs in points (24.6), rebounds (7.7), assists (1.6), steals (1.6) and free-throw attempts (4.3 per game).

The Hornets are third in the league in assists (27.4 per game) and first in three-point shooting (41.5%). If they can sustain those numbers, they are going to have a chance to win a lot of games.

For the Cavaliers, rookie big man Evan Mobley (13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists) is leading the team in minutes (32.0) and anchoring the defense.

