How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Bulls

The Cavaliers and Bulls kick off their respective preseason campaigns Tuesday night in Chicago.

The Cavaliers enter Tuesday's preseason opener against the Bulls with a roster full of young talent. Chicago comes into this season looking to build on its strong finish to last season.

Both teams are aiming to gain momentum as they build toward the regular season.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine served as the sixth man on the U.S. men's national basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics. He averaged 10.6 points per game en route to a gold medal.

LaVine is joined by All-Stars Nikola Vucevic and All-Star DeMar DeRozan as well as young stars Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams. Chicago also has some bench pieces that could make for a quality playoff team.

The Cavaliers enter the season on shakier ground, but they will look to develop their young talent with a 10-man rotation this preseason. New faces include rookie big man in Evan Mobley and veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

The preseason will be a fun showcase for the youthful Cavaliers and the rising Bulls.

