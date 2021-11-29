How to Watch Cavaliers at Mavericks

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night in NBA action, the Cavaliers will travel to Dallas for a tough matchup against the Mavericks.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward on Monday with a few good matchups for fans to enjoy. There are some big games between contenders and then there are some intriguing matchups between borderline contenders to watch. One matchup fans will want to keep an eye on will feature the Cavaliers traveling to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Cavaliers are in need of picking up a win to move above .500. They hold a 10-10 record coming into this game. Cleveland is coming off of a 105-92 victory over the Magic that saw Darius Garland score 26 points to go along with 11 assists.

    On the other side of the court, the Mavericks have a 10-8 record coming into this showdown. Dallas lost to the Wizards in their last game by a final score of 120-114. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 33 points and 10 assists in the tough loss.

    Both of these teams have shown the ability to compete at a high level. The Mavericks are widely considered the better team, but the Cavaliers are not a team to take lightly. Make sure to tune in to this game to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
