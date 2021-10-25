How to Watch Cavaliers at Nuggets

The Cavaliers hit the road to start a five-game road trip kicking off against potentially the favorite in the Western Conference, the Nuggets.

The Nuggets (2-0) have started the season holding both opponents under 100 points. Tonight, they welcome in the Cavaliers (1-2), who are not a juggernaut on offense. These Nuggets are laser-focused to start this season despite not having All-Star Jamal Murray and after coming up short last year, but tasting success over the past two seasons in the Western Conference playoffs.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Nikola Jokic put on a monster performance picking up where he left off from his MVP season:

Last season, the Nuggets gave up under 100 points 15 total times and the first time did not come until their 10th game against the Knicks. This defensive pace is probably not sustainable, but the focus on defense has been noticeable and the Nuggets might be better in the long run for it.

The win over the Suns exercised some demons from the playoffs and was even more impressive when you consider they scored 100-plus points in 69/72 games last season.

Year-over-year, the Nuggets are causing 34.9% more turnovers this season created with steals, deflections and strong overall team defensive play. The play of Jokic on the defensive end (88.0 defensive rating) is overshadowed by his offensive impact, but he is anchoring this defense and is a major part of their success.

For the Cavaliers, they actually match up well inside with Jarrett Allen, rookie Evan Mobley and even Kevin Love as big bodies inside.

The Cavaliers also do not turn the ball over at a high rate (13.3 per game, seventh) with Ricky Rubio leading the offense, and are a quality shot-blocking team (4.7, 16th) to combat the strengths of the Nuggets.

It will be a massive challenge for the Cavaliers to pull off the early season upset, especially on the road, but they have a puncher's chance.

