How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

The injury plagued Cleveland Cavaliers head to Indianapolis on Tuesday to take on the division rival Pacers.

This is crunch time for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They easily have the best team since LeBron James left. They've been hovering around the fourth or fifth spot in the Eastern Conference all season long. However, they've hit hard times though even predating the All-Star break.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are 2-6 in their last eight games and maybe the toughest news of all is that they lost Jarrett Allen indefinitely with a fractured finger on his non-shooting hand. Allen made his first All-Star game appearance.

Before the injury, he was scoring a career-high 13.2 points per game and he is leading the team with 10.8 rebounds per game. This injury news comes on top of losing Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio for the rest of the season with knee injuries.

Allen will be missed, but the Cavs got some good news recently when they beat the Toronto Raptors, who are creeping up on them in the standings.

The Pacers are finding a new identity after they made many moves at the trade deadline, which included some of their top players. They've lost their last two games against the Pistons and most recently the Wizards, where Kristaps Porzingis made his debut.

Porzingis had a team-high 25 points in the 133-123 win. The Pacers might not have to generate as much offense against Cleveland to get the win with all of their injuries, but they will still be the underdog, even at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.