How to Watch Cavaliers at Clippers Today

Darius Garland and Collin Sexton of the Cavaliers take on Paul George and the rest of the Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers are one of the few teams to have already played four games this season, sitting 2-2 thus far. They lost their first two games of the year to the Hornets by 11 and to the Grizzlies by 11. Their two wins came by six over the Hawks and by 12 over the Nuggets.

The Clippers have started their season off below .500. They are currently 1-2 heading into their fourth matchup. They started off beating the Warriors by two (115-113) before losing to the Grizzlies 120-114. Their last game finished as a big-time loss to the Trail Blazers, 116-86.

Paul George, still trying to win his first championship, is averaging 28.7 points to lead Los Angeles. He also adds 7.0 rebounds per game, leading Los Angeles in every major stat category.

Los Angeles has been steady to start the season, as it is going to miss Kawhi Leonard for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland is led by a two-headed backcourt in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Sexton is averaging 19.0 points per game, leading the team while Garland is averaging 11.0. They both combine for 11.8 assists per game with 9.5 of those coming from Garland.

Los Angeles, even down Leonard, still has a strong team and is projected to win this matchup to take its team back to a .500 while dropping Cleveland to below a .500 record on the year.

