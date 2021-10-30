How to Watch Cavaliers at Lakers

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lakers look to get back on track as they host a Cavaliers team that is on a bit of a hot streak.
    Author:

    The Lakers are 2-3 to start off the season, and if you listened to any of the buzz, you might think the world is ending. No, it's not the start that anyone expected from this super team but it is still early. Just ask the Packers about rough starts. They lost their opener 38-3 against the Saints, and it felt like Armageddon. Now they are 7-1 after beating the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. 

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That's probably how fans are going to look at the Lakers even a month from now. This team will most certainly make a deep playoff run. Sure, there are reasons for early concern. They blew a 26-point lead to the previously winless Thunder, who are undergoing one of the biggest rebuilds in recent NBA memory. Also, this roster is very old and Russell Westbrook is turning over the ball too often. 

    But Westbrook earned another triple-double against his former team. Carmelo Anthony scored 28 and looked like vintage Hoodie Melo in a win over the Grizzlies to pass Moses Malone for ninth on the all-time scoring list. 

    Anthony Davis looks like he is healthy again leading this team in points. Every new team LeBron James has assembled has taken time to mesh and grow. That includes his time in Miami with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and his second go-around in Cleveland with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. This team will be fine. Just give it time. 

    Speaking of James's former team, the Cavaliers come into the City of Angels, and they are off to a surprising start. In the three seasons since LeBron went to L.A., Cleveland hasn't won more than 22 games. While the Cavs may be a bit off of getting back to their playoff ways, this team looks like they are on the up and up. 

    After dropping their first two games, they've won three straight, including a very convincing victory over a Nuggets team that is supposed to be a contender in the West. 

    Collin Sexton is continuing to develop leading his team in points per game, and Jarrett Allen looks like a clutch pickup from Brooklyn. It may be too early for "Believeland," but you best believe these Cavs are on the right track. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

