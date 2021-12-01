How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

The Cavaliers will travel to Miami for a tough matchup against the Heat.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with some good games on the schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Cavaliers heading to Miami to take on the Heat. This should be an entertaining game, even though the Heat are favored to take the win.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

So far this season the Cavaliers have shown flashes of being a very competitive basketball team. They come into this matchup with a solid 11-10 record. In the last outing, Cleveland was able to knock off the Mavericks by a final score of 114-96.

On the other side, the Heat are expected to be serious NBA Finals contenders. They have started the season off with a 13-8 record. Last time Miami took to the court, it ended up falling to the Nuggets by a final score of 120-111.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which makes this an intriguing game to watch. Miami is the better team, but the Cavaliers do not back down from a challenge.

