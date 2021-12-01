How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cavaliers will travel to Miami for a tough matchup against the Heat.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with some good games on the schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Cavaliers heading to Miami to take on the Heat. This should be an entertaining game, even though the Heat are favored to take the win.

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live stream the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season the Cavaliers have shown flashes of being a very competitive basketball team. They come into this matchup with a solid 11-10 record. In the last outing, Cleveland was able to knock off the Mavericks by a final score of 114-96.

    On the other side, the Heat are expected to be serious NBA Finals contenders. They have started the season off with a 13-8 record. Last time Miami took to the court, it ended up falling to the Nuggets by a final score of 120-111.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent, which makes this an intriguing game to watch. Miami is the better team, but the Cavaliers do not back down from a challenge.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

    5 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken vs. Red Wings

    5 minutes ago
    Washington State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Pacers

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Wizards

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Magic

    35 minutes ago
    georgia tech women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Purdue in Women's College Basketball

    35 minutes ago
    tcu women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairfield at Massachusetts in Women's College Basketball

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy