How to Watch Cavaliers at Bucks

This is a big statement game for the Cavaliers against the defending champions and for the Central Division when they face the Bucks on Saturday night.

Roughly two weeks ago, the Bucks (19-12) knocked off the Cavaliers (18-12) in a very competitive game, right in the middle of the Bucks getting their season legs underneath them and the Cavaliers adjusting to life without Collin Sexton for the season. The best surprise of the season has been the Cavaliers, and this would be a massive win for them around the quarter mark of the season.

Cavaliers rookie phenom Evan Mobley won the November Rookie of the Month behind his 10 games averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks plus steals:

During Mobley’s Rookie of the Month run in November, the Cavaliers went 8-2 in his starts with a +70 net scoring margin over opponents. They also went 0-4 without Mobley with a -35 net scoring margin.

Overall this season, Mobley has been fantastic, averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 blocks plus steals on 47-33-77 splits.

Mobley just makes the Cavaliers a better team. In the top five most frequently used line-ups this season (352:66 minutes), Mobley is in all of them with the team, boasting a +59.9 net scoring margin. In fact, in the 11 lineup mixes the Cavaliers use with Mobley, only three of them have a negative net scoring margin.

For the Bucks, after their 6-8 start, they have gone 13-4 scoring 113.0 points per game and giving up 104.5 points to their opponents.

These teams are going to be digging deep due to injury and health and safety absences.

