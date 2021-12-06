How to Watch Cavaliers at Bucks

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers as they've missed Giannis Antetokounmpo for the past two games.
    The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have to have their hands full with the Cleveland Cavaliers as Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as day-to-day and he has missed the last two games with right calf soreness. Antetokounmpo's absence didn't seem to affect the Bucks much in their last game though as they dominated the Miami Heat 124-102 even if it was without Jimmy Butler. 

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks Online:

    Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Milwaukee is also missing Brook Lopez and their role players George Hill and Grayson Allen. The Bucks had a bigger hangover than Zach Galifianakis and friends after their 2021 Championship. They have bounced back in a huge way though going 9-1 in their last 10. They are getting contributions from a variety of sources as Pat Connaughton scored a team-high in the Miami game with DeMarcus Cousins coming off the bench motivated to prove he still has a lot left in the tank. 

    The Cavaliers are also doing well in their best year since LeBron James left for Los Angeles. Ricky Rubio has been a good addition over from Minnesota for the second time. The Cavs are coming off a very close one-point loss to a great Jazz team but they won four games in a row before that. This is not a game the Bucks can take lightly at home. 

