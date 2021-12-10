How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Timberwolves look to break out of their slump as they host the Cavaliers.
    While this won't be the first time that Ricky Rubio has played against his original team, it will be his first matchup against Minnesota as a member of the Cavaliers. Watch for him to have a big game, as homecomings are always special no matter how many times you have done it. Rubio has been a great offseason acquisition after he played for the Timberwolves for the second time last year. 

    How to Watch: Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Live stream Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    He's been part of a core that has led the Cavs to their best start since LeBron James left for the Lakers. Their biggest star right now is Darius Garland, who they drafted fifth overall in the 2019 draft. He is leading the team in points and assists. Cleveland is looking to build momentum after its impressive win Wednesday over the Bulls to end a two-game losing streak. 

    Minnesota is in a four-game losing streak of its own. This should be a closer game in years past, though, as the Timberwolves were starting to gel with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. They'll need to step up their offensive production tremendously to end this skid. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

