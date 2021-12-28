How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cleveland Cavaliers keep rolling this season and will face the inconsistent New Orleans Pelicans tonight.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) on a certain level have to look at what the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) are doing and hope they can get to that point, especially with Zion Williamson.

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live Stream Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers went off for a season high 144 points in a win over the short-handed Raptors in their most complete game of the season.

    The Cavaliers are the No. 2 defense in the NBA (101.4 opponents points per game and 103.7 defensive rating) while showcasing one of the best young defenders in the league with Evan Mobley. 

    He has anchored this defense with the help of Jarrett Allen and Ricky Rubio, making this one of the most feared defensive teams in the league overall.

    For the Pelicans, they butter their bread on the glass at No. 4 in overall rebounds per game. 

    A huge strategy point for both teams in combating the offensive rebounding weapons for the Pelicans and the awesome internal defense of the Cavaliers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 23, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

    39 seconds ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) rebounds the ball in front of Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_6820992
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State

    39 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Pitt

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after guard Nate Johnson (not pictured) scores a three point basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    39 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy