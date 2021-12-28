How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers keep rolling this season and will face the inconsistent New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-22) on a certain level have to look at what the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) are doing and hope they can get to that point, especially with Zion Williamson.

The Cavaliers went off for a season high 144 points in a win over the short-handed Raptors in their most complete game of the season.

The Cavaliers are the No. 2 defense in the NBA (101.4 opponents points per game and 103.7 defensive rating) while showcasing one of the best young defenders in the league with Evan Mobley.

He has anchored this defense with the help of Jarrett Allen and Ricky Rubio, making this one of the most feared defensive teams in the league overall.

For the Pelicans, they butter their bread on the glass at No. 4 in overall rebounds per game.

A huge strategy point for both teams in combating the offensive rebounding weapons for the Pelicans and the awesome internal defense of the Cavaliers.

