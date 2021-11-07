How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Two scrappy Eastern Conference teams in the Cavaliers and Knicks face off for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers (6–4) will look to continue their surprisingly strong start to the season Sunday against the Knicks (6–3). The Cavaliers look a lot like the Knicks of last season, with strong defense and timely wins.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Cavaliers had a wild ending in their last game against the Raptors, but they were able to hold on for the win.

This season the Cavaliers have gone big and it has paid off. Their lineup, with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, has given the team the 10th-best defense (104.5 opponents points) in the league. It has masked the deficiencies of their small backcourt of Darius Garland and Colin Sexton.

The roster balance of having eight players averaging between 9.9 points and 16.8 points per game has allowed the Cavaliers to be competitive with anyone. Having nine players average at least 18.3 minutes per game gives them depth to throw waves of talent at their opponents.

The Cavaliers will be without Markkanen (health and safety protocol), Kevin Love (health and safety protocol) and Isaac Okoro (samstring) on Sunday. The Knicks will be without Kemba Walker (Rest).

The Knicks also look like a different team with the infusion of the offense Walker (12.7 points and 3.0 assists) brings, along with Evan Fournier (15.2 points and 2.1 assists), giving the team more shooting, versatility and playmakers.

