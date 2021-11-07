How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two scrappy Eastern Conference teams in the Cavaliers and Knicks face off for the first time this season.
    Author:

    The Cavaliers (6–4) will look to continue their surprisingly strong start to the season Sunday against the Knicks (6–3). The Cavaliers look a lot like the Knicks of last season, with strong defense and timely wins.

    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live Stream Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers had a wild ending in their last game against the Raptors, but they were able to hold on for the win.

    This season the Cavaliers have gone big and it has paid off. Their lineup, with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, has given the team the 10th-best defense (104.5 opponents points) in the league. It has masked the deficiencies of their small backcourt of Darius Garland and Colin Sexton.

    The roster balance of having eight players averaging between 9.9 points and 16.8 points per game has allowed the Cavaliers to be competitive with anyone. Having nine players average at least 18.3 minutes per game gives them depth to throw waves of talent at their opponents.

    The Cavaliers will be without Markkanen (health and safety protocol), Kevin Love (health and safety protocol) and Isaac Okoro (samstring) on Sunday. The Knicks will be without Kemba Walker (Rest).

    The Knicks also look like a different team with the infusion of the offense Walker (12.7 points and 3.0 assists) brings, along with Evan Fournier (15.2 points and 2.1 assists), giving the team more shooting, versatility and playmakers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

    20 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    MLS

    How to Watch FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes

    50 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy