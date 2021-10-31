How to Watch Cavaliers at Suns

As the Suns look to get their season back on track, they'll host the Cavaliers at home on Saturday night.

After a trip to the NBA Finals last season, the Suns have struggled early in the 2021-22 season. Through their first four games, they've only pulled off one win.

On the flip side, the Cavaliers have been better than expected to this point in the season. Their successful offseason has proven to be effective in terms of having a competitive roster.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns:

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 10:00p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers will be coming into today's game against the Suns on the second night of a road trip. On Friday night, they were in Los Angeles for a matchup against the Lakers.

Cleveland's early-season success has been partially due to the outstanding performance of rookie forward Evan Mobley. The third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he's averaged 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season while also playing spectacular defense.

Although Phoenix has struggled early in the season, it's nothing to worry about with how talented the Suns' roster is. They still project to be one of the top teams in the NBA at the end of the season.

Chris Paul, even at age 36, still looks solid with averages of 12.0 points and 10.8 assists per game as the veteran leader of the Suns.

Although they have the worse record, the Suns should be considered the favorite in this matchup against the Cavs.

